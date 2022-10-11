Rear-end collision in western Idaho sends 2 to hospital

PAYETTE – Multiple people were injured in a collision involving three vehicles in western Idaho Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police report the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 95 and Northeast 19th Avenue in Payette County at 3:17 p.m.

A 19-year-old woman from Fruitland was headed northbound in a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. She rear-ended a 33-year-old woman and her 27-year-old male passenger, who are both from Weiser, in a 2009 Dodge Journey. Traffic had slowed down, which ISP says was the reason for the collision.

“Upon impact, the Pontiac crossed into (the) center line and struck a John Deere Swather, which was traveling southbound on US 95,” a news release from ISP says.

The driver of the swather was a 36-year-old man from Weiser.

The people in the vehicles that rear-ended each other were injured, though ISP does not specify their exact condition. The Fruitland woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, while the woman in the other vehicle was airlifted.

It’s unclear if the 27-year-old man or the driver of the swather were hurt. The Pontiac and swather drivers were both wearing seatbelts.

Traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked for about three hours as emergency responders assisted those involved and cleaned up the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.