Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate

IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28.

District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be 250 words or less. Their responses below have been edited to meet the word count.

The general election is on November 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Guthrie: I was born in Pocatello and have lived in the Marsh Valley area within a 15 mile radius my entire life. I have two sons, one daughter and nine grandchildren all of whom I am extremely proud of. I was raised on a farm and still farm and ranch in the Marsh Valley area where I raise beef cattle and hay. I am fortunate to have great parents who taught me the value of hard work that has served me well throughout my life. While building up my farm and ranch operation, I worked for many years in construction and heavy industry. I worked for several years as a union journeyman carpenter and for over a decade at Ash Grove Cement in Inkom. I have been in the Idaho Senate for 10 years and prior to that served 2 years in the house, 6 years as a Bannock County Commissioner, and 6 years on the Marsh Valley school board. I have spent time as a youth coach, and served on numerous boards including the Portneuf Medical Center board of trustees.

Saville: I was born in Pocatello and lived with my grandmother and with Foster parents in Grace until I was 9. I then joined my father at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Shortly after arrival, I contracted the

Polio virus and recovered 12 months later.

I attended the ARMY ROTC program at The Academy of Richmond County in Illinois. The special program was designed to have young men prepared to be a resource to defend our country without additional training in case the Soviets declared War on the United States. I learned how to shoot and qualified expert in the US Air Force.

During basic training Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, I was hired for a part time job at the Armed Forces TV station. Here, I learned about the powerful influence of television broadcasting.

After four years in the Air Force, I returned to Pocatello and worked as a field engineer for IBM. I met my wife, Rochelle Clark, on a blind date around this time. We have been married for more than 50 years and raised three children together. My job with IBM resulted in several moves throughout my career, taking me to Rochester, Minnesota, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

I’ve served the community in various capacities over the years, including the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce, Civitan and Rotary. I’m a lifetime member of three veterans organizations and I’ve run for public office multiple times. I was a Democratic Party Candidate for District 28 seat A in 2020 and I ran for a senate seat in 2016 and 2018. I’m currently running as an independent.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Saville: I am most proud of my marriage of 52 years, three Children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

I’m also proud of the four years I spent in the military working in Germany, my education and service to my community in various capacities over the years.

Guthrie: I have been blessed with an amazing family who all live close. They are the greatest source of joy in my life. The activities I do with them, the times I need their help and the times they need mine are something I treasure. Being able to work and play together and continually build that support system in invaluable. I designed and built my own home and I am proud of the fact I have worked hard and have been able to persevere through challenges that life has sent my way. I have always felt that success is more about how you respond when you’re struggling than it is about how you act when everything is smooth sailing. I am proud of the fact I have been able to enjoy my passion of being involved in agriculture and at the same time being involved in public service.

Why are you a member of the Republican / Democrat / Independent / Other party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Guthrie: I am a Republican but wasn’t always. Early in life I mostly voted for Democrat candidates but it was during President Ronald Regan’s administration that my political philosophy shifted. During that 8 year period I realized that the conservative platform touted by republicans best aligned with my own beliefs. But there is work to do. We are in the throes of troubling political times particularly on the national level but we are seeing some of that political unrest here in Idaho. We are at a critical juncture where this election could put in place the schematic for how policy effecting Idaho citizens is crafted and implemented for years to come. I believe government should only do for people what they can’t do for themselves and I believe to the largest extent possible in local control. I believe I am a common sense conservative and recognize some government is necessary for a healthy functioning society. I am a strong advocate and defender of the private sector but without some structure we would be in a constant state of chaos. There is a balance and I have worked hard over the years to determine when something should be in the public or private sector column.

Saville: I was asked to run against Mr Guthrie by Idaho Senator Mark Nye in 2016. Mr Nye convinced me, that if I could get elected, I could make a difference. He offered to pay my $30 fee. The decades of demonizing the Democratic Political Party in Idaho — Rush Limbaugh, Fox News, Internet, and Individuals inside the Bannock County Democratic Party leadership — worked clandestinely to elect Republican Candidates. I suspected there were people helping Republicans in 2016 and confirmed after Guthrie praised the Chairman Of the Bannock County Democrats in January 2021 that connected the dots of suspicion. This Campaign has been easier as an Independent Candidate allowing me to focus on the issues instead of the obstruction posed by some In the Bannock County Democratic organization. Click here to know where I stand on specific issues.

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

Saville: Inflation caused by 1) COVID residuals, 2) Ukraine War, 3) Russian Sanctions according to October Forbes magazine

Increase in Rents that is causing families with 2 or 3 jobs financial stress.

State Education Funding under National average $12,800 per child at $8,000.

Un-livable $7.25 Minimum Wage – 44% of Idaho Families at or below the Federal Poverty Level according to United Way.

Grocery and Restaurant Food Sales Tax that neighboring Oregon does not have.

Teacher wages – teachers should not be required to buy computers for Mandatory courses.

Property Tax Relief for Urban Communities – undo the August 2006 Tax Shift

Affordable Health Care – expanding Medicaid programs to Seniors

Better Jobs and Wages that come with competitive education funding

Access to Public Lands – Billionaires locking up access

More Golden Rule and Less Rule of Gold

Guthrie: My one word answer is growth. For many years the political battle cry has been we need to bring more jobs and people to Idaho. We offer huge tax incentives for business and industry to come here. In my opinion that is a narrative and approach that needs recrafted. We have seen record growth here in Idaho and many tout that as a good thing. I will agree that some growth is advantageous but explosive growth can be very problematic. For example, Boise, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello have all made national lists of the most overvalued homes in the nation. Homes are selling after only a few hours on the market for above asking price and values have doubled in some case more. Our children and even many middle aged citizens cannot afford housing. Find a piece of property that has acreage is next to impossible unless you can afford to overpay. The growth cycle we are in has put incredible pressure on Idaho’s water and the continuing drought conditions have prompted water curtailment in some cases. We need to get back to a more methodical growth trajectory and make sure those coming in pay their fair share. In short let’s not sell Idaho short by giving away the farm at the risk of losing our farms.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Guthrie: During the session I am on several zoom calls during the week as I interact with different groups and individuals. We also communicate vial email and phone. In the interim I am involved in the community and attend various meeting throughout the year and engage with citizens, businesses, and local elected officials. Even though we have differing political perspectives at times, I actually work well with the Democrats in Boise. I also have a different take on issues at times with my republican colleagues but work through those differences respectfully. I think we would live in a sad world if everyone always agreed on everything. I believe what has afforded me success as an elected official is having the courage to challenge things and not just always take the easy vote. Opinion diversity can be a powerful and productive thing and lead to the best outcomes for our state.

Saville: Listening and then sharing what I Think. Over the last 8 years, I have met 100’s of people at Fairs, Rodeos and other community events. Most of the 250,000 people at the Eastern Idaho State Fair Fair pass my booth. I Lean a lot from those folks who share their concerns. I have no allegiance to any political Party or Ideology. I am only running for office to represent the constituents, 40,000 eligible Voters in the Idaho Legislative district 28 A from American Falls to Franklin.

My working career was in Corporate America including IBM management where the Company training emphasized compromise even if something was contentious. I could bully my way and Win but I realized that the opinion of less communicative smart people, they were right and I was wrong. As a result, I listen and understand without using a

Bully tactic to win.

Sometimes I had to lose a battle to win the War.

If I do disagree with someone else, I will ask more questions to understand their view. I find that People if not driven by outside sources that direct their actions out of sight, will reach an agreement. The Best ideas come from differing opinion and views, To reach a consensus, might be a heated argument, but at the end of the day, we go to dinner together.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

Saville: I’ve watch the Committee Meetings On line and the debates in the Senate and House for the last 6 years. One Committee Meeting was about putting “Side Bars” on the Expansion of Medicare ACA passed by Idaho Voters with the Reclaim Idaho Citizens Initiatives with 2,000 Unpaid Volunteers including me that was passed by 61% of the Voters in 2018 bypassing 6 years of Republican Legislators Obstruction.

There were nearly 200 who spoke against the “Side Bars” to make it more difficult to apply for ACA, and there were 3 “Green Badge Lobbyists” spoke for the “Side Bar”. Each of the 200 against the Side Bar were thanked for their 2 minute testimony. The lobbyists had more than 2 minutes. A Vote was taken to either keep the Side Bar bill in Committee or forward the bill to be debated. The Republicans All voted for the bill to be debated favoring the Lobbyists and not the 200 who testified against it, doctors, nurses, college professors, and disabled were among the 200.

The Side Boards were passed into Law. The 500 Registered Lobbies fund the Republican Party elections, according to the Secretary of State Sunshine Reports. Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jones in an Op Ed article said that if the Idaho Legislators were listening to People instead of Lobbyists, Citizen Indicatives would be Unnecessary. I agree. Idaho Needs Election Campaign Reform.

Guthrie: I actually think that lobbying plays an important role in government. For example, if I talk to one person I may find his or her perspective extremely valuable but might wonder if it resonates to the masses. If a group that represents tens of thousands of people has a point person that speaks about the policy desires of that group it can be pretty powerful. That is particularly true if those policy preferences were developed through a grass roots effort. When I talk to a representative of the teachers group or the food producers I know there is broad based support or opposition from the education or agriculture industry respectively. I don’t always vote accordingly but the education about the issue from their vantage point in invaluable.

How can you encourage compromise, debate, and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

Guthrie: One thing I have found is that I might think something is a great idea and begin working on a legislative solution. I will get a draft together either on my own or with feedback from others. Then I will share the draft with parties I believe could be impacted by a statute change. That puts everything out in the open for discussion before the idea is pushed forward. I have had great discussion as I hear concerns, decide on changes that are needed, or dismiss the idea altogether. The interaction and education for both sides is beneficial not just for the issue at hand but as we build relationships and trust going forward. I also look for opportunities where I can co-sponsor legislation with a democrat colleague. I remind myself that regardless of political affiliation we are all there to represent our constituents and make the best decisions possible to move our state forward in a positive direction. The media sometimes exploits political differences but most of the time common ground among political counterparts is an important element in our public service capacity.

Saville: The Present Imbalance of the Idaho Legislature with a Super Majority that can pass or not pass any bill is a problem as a result of the pool of 599 lobbies that fund Republican Party elections. The Lobbies give little money to Democrats. That money influences the rational decision making process as the Lobbies expect “Quid Pro Quo” in return of the $1,000 checks. Montana, in a Bipartisan law reduced the $1,000 lobby contributions to $180. Law makers started listening to the People instead of the Lobbies.

Retired Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones stated “If the Legislators listened to the People, the thousands of hours with Citizen Initiatives would be unnecessary”. Judge Jones is absolutely correct.

In the meantime, new legislation will have to be presented in a way to be acceptable to the Super Majority Republicans that control 84 or the 105 Legislative seats.

There are too many ALEC written by a consortium of wealthy people and corporations that are introduced into Idaho. These bills do not originate in Idaho and benefit Special Interests who will benefit financially sometimes at the expense of taxpayers.

The 32 years at IBM and 13 years at Thrivent, both recently recognized as one of the 131 most Ethical Companies in the World, gives me the experience to communicate and compromise. I avoid the “Its my Way or the Highway: of hard heads who only consider winning an argument as the only acceptable result. Sometimes you have to know when to “hold them and when to Fold Them.”

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

Saville: Education. The August Increase in $441 Million in Sales Tax funding raised Idaho about $2,000 per child from #50 Lowest per Child at $8,000 to $10,000 per child, about #42. The mean of State funding of the other 49 States is $12,800.

Adoption of the Flat Tax can have an effect on Tax Revenue that benefits the 35,000 Idaho millionaires instead of our family. Education is the key to Economic Development.

I met a family who moved to Pocatello who had a gifted daughter in high school who wanted to go back to the State they moved from because she knew more than the teacher. Other families who moved here, could Not understand why they are asked to buy Janitorial Supplies. When I asked a 4th grader if he liked school at the Bannock County Fair, he answered “I don’t!” I asked Why? He replied “Because my text book is 10 years old with missing pages”. He wasn’t smiling.

In 2016, the Governor in Downey corrected me when I told him Idaho State per child funding is #49 telling me “No it is #48 Proudly.”

Idaho is Not poor and can afford at least to fund K-12 at the $12,800 level.

I Think every department manager, if they run their departments efficiently will recommend cutbacks or if the tax revenue is not there, be forced to cutback as a result of less operations revenue. Everything is subject to financial review.

Guthrie: The last couple years have been a bit of an anomaly due to the large amount of money that has come into our state coffers directly or to our citizens and businesses due to the coronavirus. That has resulted in a nearly 2 billion dollar surplus in the state. That has allowed for record tax relief, significant investments in education and road and bridge infrastructure and a myriad of other areas that saw significant increases. That said, I will answer the question absent the coronavirus anomaly. Because of the extremely high number of school districts that see the need to pass supplemental levies I think education will remain at or near the top of the priority list for future funding consideration. The good news is that with the extra money some great things happened for education this year. We passed legislation that will now allow teachers to join the state health insurance plan, gave significant raises to teachers and funded the option for all-day kindergarten. As for cutbacks it’s probably not any one thing that stands out but more the need to seek efficiencies in many areas of government. If I were to pick one area that is of great concern it would be the ever expanding budget of the department of health and welfare. In terms of seeking efficiencies that is where the most bang for the buck could be potentially realized.