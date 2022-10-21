‘Songs, Stories, & Cider’ event to be held along the Teton River this weekend

REXBURG — Imagine an Idaho sunset on the banks of the Teton River while sipping on apple cider and listening to music and storytelling. Sounds pretty dreamy!

Songs, Stories, & Cider will be held this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Teton Corners Nature Preserve, just west of Rexburg and north of Idaho Highway 33. (See the website for a map to the event.)

The event combines favorite fall activities with a picturesque location on the Teton River. Entertainment will be provided by international singer/songwriter BraKwaku and the Snake River Storytellers. All tickets come with popcorn and cider and can be upgraded to bottomless.

“Armstrong Apples brings fresh-picked apples every year from their family orchard in Washington to sell by the pound, as well as fresh-pressed cider,” says organizer Thomas Scott. “We teamed up with them to allow locals to see and press their own cider.”

Scott says it will be a memorable experience for all ages.

“I mean, come on, fresh apple cider and popcorn while watching the sunset on the Teton River over a fire while listening to great music and enthralling stories? What’s not to love?” Scott says. “It’s all about sharing a unique experience, something different. Something memorable.”

Scott says there is shelter available in the case of inclement weather and that tickets are limited because of space. He encourages hopeful event-goers to order tickets early.

“This is a great way to support the arts in Rexburg while also filling your belly,” Scott says. “Teton Corners is a private nature preserve of our family, and a portion of all ticket sales goes to planting trees and fighting invasive weeds.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday with a giveaway and runs through Saturday evening. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, go to TetonCorners.com.