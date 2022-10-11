Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit.

It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.

The officer followed the man and other officers joined in the pursuit. They attempted to box the driver in a field in the Burton area but he was able to speed away. The pursuit was called off less than 10 minutes after it started.