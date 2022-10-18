Woman arrested for fentanyl also charged for allegedly sneaking drugs into jail in her buttocks

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman faces multiple charges after she was arrested for fentanyl possession before being caught trying to sneak drugs into jail in her butt, according to court documents.

Angelina Brittany Sage George, 32, faces a felony charge for possession of fentanyl. She has also been charged with misdemeanors for delivery of contraband into a jail, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.

Pocatello police responded to a call reporting a disturbance inside a business on the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 5 p.m. Friday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An officer spoke with the manager of the store, who said that a woman, later identified as George, was attempting to return $200 worth of merchandise without providing a photo ID, as is store policy. Officers learned that George had attempted a similar return at another store.

Upon arrival, officers were informed of an outstanding warrant for George’s arrest for misdemeanor petty theft.

When she was informed that she was being arrested for the warrant, George “began fighting with officers,” the affidavit says. George allegedly made multiple attempts to pull away from officers.

During the scuffle, a silicone container fell from inside of George’s clothing. She told officers the container had fentanyl inside, the affidavit says. However, a field test of the substance did not return a presumptive positive for the drug.

Once she was controlled and placed under arrest, officers found a glass smoking pipe. According to the affidavit, George said she used the pipe to smoke her fentanyl.

After being taken to Bannock County Jail, George allegedly told jail medical staff that she had smoked fentanyl about one hour before being arrested. She went on to say that she smoked about 15 to 20 fentanyl pills daily, according to the affidavit.

Prior to going to jail, George told officers she was not in possession of any other drugs or drug paraphernalia.

As a female deputy conducted a pre-booking search, the arresting officer overheard the deputy say, “Give me what’s in your butt right now.” The deputy gave the officer a syringe, a second silicone container, a cigarette and a lighter. George had attempted to conceal the items by “clenching them between her buttocks,” the affidavit says.

All suspected drugs were sent to the Idaho State Police Forensics Laboratory for analysis. Additional charges could be filed, pending the results of that analysis, according to the affidavit.

Though George has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, George could face up to nine years in prison.

George is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before magistrate judge David Hooste on Oct. 26.