$60,000 in losses reported following haystack fire deemed ‘suspicious’ by officials

The following is a news release from the Fort Hall Reservation.

FORT HALL — On Oct. 31, Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a haystack fire at 7:40 p.m. FHFD and North Bannock County both responded to the residence located on the Fort Hall Reservation.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading down the stack while the farmers used heavy equipment to move around half of the stack. The loss was reported to be around $60,000 to the owner.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 1 a.m. and returned around 7:30 a.m. to the smoke coming from the remaining nails in the haystack that caused a road hazard with the smoke. No injuries were reported.

The fire is reported suspicious in nature. A flammable device was found at the scene that did not go off.

FHFD is asking for any information about this fire. If you know anything please call the Fort Hall Dispatch at (208) 238-4000.