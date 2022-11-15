Ammon man now charged with sexual battery with minors after 2018 traffic stop

AMMON — A 28-year-old Ammon man has been charged with multiple felonies, including sexual battery involving minors.

A case was filed against Barry James Freckleton last week for an incident that happened in January 2018, which involved a traffic stop by Idaho State Police.

According to a report filed by Idaho State Police, a trooper contacted Freckleton earlier this year to speak about the case. Freckleton told the trooper that he would only meet if his attorney was present.

Documents were unclear about details involving why Freckleton was pulled over in the first place and where it happened but did mention 16 pills were seized from Freckleton’s vehicle and were confirmed to be Adderall. He didn’t have a current and valid prescription. There were additionally 11 pills seized that were identified as methylphenidate, which can treat ADHD and narcolepsy. He didn’t have a prescription for that either.

In documents, it appears there were minor victims with him in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

During an interview this year in regard to the case, a victim told the trooper she never had sexual contact with Freckleton but that Freckleton tried to get her to send him naked pictures of her to him, but she said she never did.

She said he sent her inappropriate pictures back in 2018, before the traffic stop.

The victim said that Freckleton had sneaked her and her friends out five or six times and that Freckleton groped and touched her friends. He requested her to “perform sexual acts on him via cell phone,” according to documents.

Other interviews were conducted and one victim said she was touched inappropriately on the chest by him.

Freckleton was charged with four felonies. Two felonies included possession of a controlled substance, and the other two felonies included sexual battery soliciting the participation of a minor child 16 to 17 years old and sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years old.

He was given a $75,000 bond and has since posted it. He appeared in court on Monday and was issued a no-contact order.

Freckleton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. in the Bonneville County Courthouse.