Barbara Ehardt defeats Miranda Marquit for Seat 33A

IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Rep. Barbara Ehardt will continue to represent the Idaho Falls area in the Idaho House.

Ehardt, a Republican, ran against Democrat Miranda Marquit for Seat 33A in the 2022 general election.

As the final votes came in, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reported 13,106 total votes. Ehardt received 7,816, or 60% of the votes, and Marquit tallied with 5,200 or 40% of the total votes.

“I continue to be humbled and honored by the great confidence that my neighbors and friends and constituents here in District 33 have placed in me. I have worked very hard to earn their vote, I did not assume anything, and so to receive that support means a lot,” Ehardt told EastIdahoNews.com.

Ehardt says she will continue to represent the views and needs of Idahoans.

“I feel like I have been incredibly effective at representing our district and the state of Idaho, and I will continue to work hard and to represent us as we move forward,” says Ehardt.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Marquit and will update this story as soon as we receive a response.

