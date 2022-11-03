Biz Buzz: Sex therapy clinic opens in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

IDAHO FALLS

Sexologist has new clinic in eastern Idaho hoping to address clients’ concerns

IDAHO FALLS – Talking about sex is not something most people enjoy, and Susannah Pipkin wants to change that.

The 47-year-old Idaho Falls woman is a sexologist who opened her own clinic several weeks ago called Olive Branch Counseling. It’s at 2539 Channing Way, Ste. 102 inside Sand Creek Plaza in Idaho Falls.

Pipkin has picked up many clients since she opened.

“Many clients from a previous agency followed me and wanted to continue treatment with me,” Pipkin tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Pipkin is a talk therapist, meaning she can’t prescribe medication, and she does not work with sex offenders.

Pipkin specializes in therapy for compulsive sexual behavior, like pornography addiction, and also helps people with a variety of other issues. Those include people who have experienced sexual trauma or women who no longer have any sexual desire.

She also helps couples who are struggling to navigate their sexual relationship.

“There’s just such a myriad of challenges people have regarding their sexual needs and their values. Values are really important when you’re talking about sexuality because people want to align their behavior with their values, and sometimes they aren’t clear about what their values are,” Pipkin says.

Compulsive sexual behavior is something many people struggle with, and she’s noticed many women have specific challenges.

“There are women who struggle with unwanted pornography viewing. That’s a unique challenge because they have this idea that women aren’t supposed to struggle with that,” says Pipkin. “I think there’s a little more of that than people realize.”

For many people who struggle with pornography addiction, Pipkin says the underlying issue is a “difficulty in regulating emotions and sensations.”

“People feel like, ‘I have this desire or I have this urge, and I have to act on it.’ Then they act on it, and then they say, ‘This is against my values, and now I’m ashamed of myself, and I feel guilty,'” says Pipkin.

Pipkin saw a huge need for a clinic like this in eastern Idaho, where she says the culture of living in a conservative, religious community makes it a taboo topic.

Pipkin says being trustworthy is the key to changing that mindset.

“We have to look at our emotional reactions to people so that there is more of an environment of trust,” she says.

Pipkin previously worked as a mental health counselor at High Country Behavioral Health in Idaho Falls and at Stillwaters Counseling Services in Blackfoot.

She became interested in sexology about seven years ago after reading a book called, “And They Were Not Ashamed: Strengthening Marriage Through Sexual Fulfillment” by Laura Brotherson.

“She (the author) offered all of this expertise in a religious framework. It just lit a fire in me, and I said, ‘I want to be a part of that too. I want to help people who may feel anxious talking about sexuality or who feel like they can’t. I want to be somebody they can trust,” says Pipkin.

She’s encouraging those with questions and concerns to reach out, particularly parents who have concerns about their kids.

For questions or to schedule an appointment, call (208) 419-0800 or visit the website. Olive Branch Counseling is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BIZ BITS

Bingham Healthcare awarded grant for new simulation lab and mannequins

Courtesy photos

BLACKFOOT – Thanks to a generous grant, medical staff at Bingham Healthcare will soon benefit from access to an updated education space and simulation mannequins.

The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust recently awarded Bingham Healthcare $150,500 for an education area and simulation mannequins. The Gaumard Hall, Noelle, and Baby Tory are some of the most advanced, life-like mannequins available. They can replicate a heartbeat, and breathing patterns and even react to medications.

Medical staff will use them to practice for routine care and medical emergencies in a newly updated and furnished education area.

The education area is under construction and the mannequins have been ordered. The simulation lab will be fully functional in 2023.

Title company rebrands, changes name

BLACKFOOT – Title Financial Corporation has announced that its subsidiaries, First American Title Company, First Montana Land Title Company, Laramie County Abstract & Title Co., and Gillette Title Services, are now Flying S Title & Escrow.

As an independent agent for 40 years, its First American Title Company subsidiary has been confused with direct operations based in Santa Ana, California. TFC hopes this rebrand will set it apart and better represent its company and culture.

Maverik kicks off ‘Round up your change’ campaign

IDAHO FALLS – Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop is supporting its local communities through two initiatives with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

The first is a $50,000 contribution by Maverik to Feeding America. The other is Maverik’s “Round Up the Change for Feeding America” program, which invites customers to round up their in-store cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar or more to help fight hunger and benefit the Feeding America network of food banks.

Ninety percent of Maverik’s initial donation will be distributed to Feeding America member food banks across the Intermountain West. The remaining funds will be focused on the Feeding America national organization, which provides support, expertise, and capacity building to the food bank network.

The initiative is happening through Nov. 15. If you can spare some extra change, Maverik invites you to round up your next transaction.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

