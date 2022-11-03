Coroner identifies man killed in crash with moose on US-20

REXBURG — The Fremont County Coroner has released the name of a man who died Tuesday in a crash on US Highway 20.

Coroner Brenda Dye tells EastIdahoNews.com Trandyn Garner, 28, of Rexburg, died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to an Idaho State Police news release, the single-vehicle fatality crash happened at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday at eastbound US Highway 20 at milepost 354 in Fremont County.

RELATED | 28-year-old killed after hitting moose on Highway 20

Garner was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elentra and was headed eastbound on US-20 when a bull moose crossed the highway. Garner broadsided the animal and went off the right shoulder of the road, according to the release. The vehicle hit a power pole, rolled, and came to rest on its top.

Garner was wearing his seatbelt, the release said. Lanes were blocked for approximately three hours for the investigation of the crash.