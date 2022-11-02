Driver dies after apparent shooting on freeway in Utah, troopers say

MURRAY, Utah (KSL.com) — Troopers say they found a driver dead of a gunshot wound after his car collided with a semitruck on I-15.

About 9:45 a.m., the semitruck and car collided in a “sideswipe-type” collision, in the area of 5300 South. The car was hit on its passenger side, and the semitruck sustained damage from the crash on its driver’s side, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.

The driver of the semitruck then lost control and jackknifed on the wet road, blocking the right three lanes of traffic, while the car pulled off on the freeway shoulder.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the car deceased with a gunshot wound to his head, Roden said.

Investigators had not found “any immediate signs of foul play,” according to the sergeant. The driver of the semitruck remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Roden said investigators also haven’t found any indications of road rage leading up to the crash.

When asked whether a gun was found in the car, Roden said later Wednesday a “weapon was located, and initial indications appear to be leaning toward a suicide.”

He emphasized that police “will make sure to investigate every angle.”

Troopers do not believe either driver was injured in the crash.

Troopers have not yet found any witnesses to the crash other than the semitruck driver, the sergeant said. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 801-887-3800.

