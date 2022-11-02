Endangered missing person alert issued for Wilder woman

WILDER — The Wilder Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gail R. Burnett.

Burnett is a vulnerable adult who was last seen on Nov. 2 at approximately 1:45 p.m. in Greenleaf, Idaho, a city west of Caldwell.

Burnett is 5’3″ tall and weighs approximately 180 lds. She has blue eyes and white hair. She is driving a Green 2002 Toyota Camry with Idaho License Plate #N190802.

Burnett may be headed to the Lewiston or Juliaetta area.

If you see this vehicle or Burnett, contact the Wilder Police Department through the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (208) 454-7531.