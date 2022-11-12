Good samaritan saves woman from Snake River in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.

The adult woman drove her vehicle off the boat dock but was able to get out of the vehicle. A good samaritan witnessed the incident and swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water and below freezing temperatures to get her out.

EMS personnel from the IFFD rendered aid and took the patient to the hospital in stable condition for a mental health evaluation and additional assistance.

“We express our gratitude to the individual who risked their own life to save another. We are incredibly thankful both parties involved were able to make it out of the freezing water safely,” says IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon.

There were no other individuals or vehicles involved in the incident. Hendrickson towing removed the fully submerged vehicle from the Snake River.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office do not customarily provide public information on incidents involving an attempted suicide out of respect for the person in crisis and their loved ones, among other reasons. Information is being provided in this case due to the nature of the incident and the number of people in the area who may have questions and concerns about the large law enforcement and IFFD presence along the Snake River.

Idaho Falls Fire Department

Steven Petersen