How to avoid getting scammed this holiday season

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

IDAHO FALLS – As the saying goes, it’s the most wonderful time of year. Cheery music, holiday parties, festive decorations. It can make even the Grinchiest people beam with glee. But the gift-giving season comes with a price and the 2022 holiday shopping season promises to be an unpredictable one.

Consumers are already dealing with high inflation rates and increased prices of consumer goods, which are throwing a wrench into holiday shopping. On top of that, electronics, toys, and other products will be (or already are) in short supply, and retailers are struggling to staff up as the shopping season nears.

Product shortages and increased online shopping are likely to result in an increase of online purchase scams this year. These scams accounted for nearly 40% of all scams reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2021. Shortages are likely to make purchase scams even more common as desperate shoppers turn to shady websites in hopes of finding this year’s must-have gifts.

But don’t get your tinsel in a tangle. The good news is by getting a jump start, doing your research and knowing what to avoid, you’ll be a savvy holiday shopper ready for Jolly Old Saint Nick. Here’s your ultimate guide to successfully getting through the holiday season:

Cyber Monday, November 28

Will you be shopping in the convenience of your home on your computer, tablet, or cell phone? Be wary of scams targeting online shoppers who are quick to hit checkout. A recent study released by the Better Business Bureau found that online scams have increased 87% since 2015.

If a company is selling the hottest item of the year at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address in your browser. Scammers love to create lookalike websites that, at first glance, appear to belong to a trusted retailer.

Be wary of businesses you aren’t familiar with. Check their BBB Business Profile on BBB.org, look at the rating, and read customer reviews. And make sure you’re browsing on a secure web address that begins with “HTTPS” and not just “HTTP.” Never put personal or financial information in forms on non-secure web pages.

Giving Tuesday, November 29

The holiday season isn’t just about shopping; Thanks to Giving Tuesday, it’s also a major time to support charity and give back. Even when you’re on a budget, every dollar counts. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance at Give.org urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their generous contributions are going to trustworthy organizations.

When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Review the website carefully, too. A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also be able to find information on their finances. Keep in mind, the type of work a charity does will affect its costs.

Also, be mindful of on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.

Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Instead of making an impulse decision based on emotion, do some research first to verify that your selected charity operates ethically.

