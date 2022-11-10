Looking back: Man unharmed after falling into machinery, dangerous diseases must be reported and attempted murder, arson

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A man fell into part of a machine at a sugar factory but only suffered a few bruises, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican said on Nov. 10, 1905.

The workman was carried to Dr. Mitchell’s office, “apparently suffering the pangs of death.”

“The machinery was stopped just as the man fell, or otherwise he might have met a terrible death,” the local paper wrote. “Dr. Mitchell attended his bruises, and the man was assured he was anything but done for.”

1926-1950

RIGBY — County physician Dr. West wanted community members to know “all communicable diseases” must be reported to a physician or health officer within 24 hours.

The Rigby Star shared his message on Nov. 10, 1927. West said diseases needed to be reported not only as a “precaution against the spread of disease” but to “comply with Sec. 1661 of the Idaho health laws.”

The section said diseases dangerous to the public included cases of smallpox, cholera, plague, yellow fever, typhus fever, diphtheria, membraneous croup, scarlet fever, typhoid fever, infantile paralysis and cerebrospinal meningitis.

“Physicians shall declare a temporary quarantine and shall prohibit entrance or exit,” the article reads. “In like manner, it shall be the duty of the head of the family or owner or agent of the building in which such person resides to report.”

The article explains that anybody who was required to report a disease and didn’t was guilty of a misdemeanor. They would be fined $50 or placed in the county jail for no longer than 90 days.

“Strict compliance with this regulation will do much to keep any disease from spreading and save inconvenience and trouble to those which this regulation covers,” The Rigby Star mentioned.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — A “hurt parachutist” was going to sue the city of Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal announced on Nov. 7, 1975.

William Hatch, an Idaho Falls man, was seriously injured in an accident at Pocatello’s airport, the paper explained. City attorney Gerald Olson told the city council the city was about to be sued.

“(Olson) gave no details about the expected legal action, but the council went ahead with previous plans to meet with the airport commission to discuss whether to ban skydiving at the airport,” the Journal said.

No information was provided in the article regarding what specifically happened to Hatch.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A woman was arraigned on charges of attempted murder and arson, the Idaho State Journal reported on Nov. 9, 1976.

Carol Palmer, a 25-year-old therapy technician, was being held in the Bannock County Jail. She was charged in connection with a fire at a local apartment complex that left 15 people homeless, according to the paper.

“Ms. Palmer is charged with setting the apartment house on fire in an attempt to kill Patricia Gill,” the article states. “The therapist is accused of pouring gasoline on Ms. Gill’s apartment door in an unsuccessful murder attempt.”

Gill was not home at the time of the blaze, but her sister was inside. The apartment building’s manager said Gill’s sister was credited with “saving the lives of the biggest part of the people in this building.” She leapt through the flames surrounding her apartment doorway and pounded on other resident’s doors while shouting “fire!”

The total cost of damage done was not clear at the time of publication. Eight apartments on the first and second floors appeared to be a total loss, according to Pocatello Fire Marshal W.O. Downey.

The only serious injuries reported involved a woman who suffered a back compression after jumping from a second-story window and the apartment manager who sustained burns on her neck.

Witnesses told police that Gill and Palmer had a verbal fight at a downtown Pocatello bar shortly before closing time early Saturday.