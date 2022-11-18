Man pleads not guilty after alleged stabbing

IDAHO FALLS – A man pleaded not guilty to two felony charges after being accused of stabbing two men in the chest during a heated argument.

Bryan Ramirez, 29, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery.

RELATED | Man appears in court after allegedly stabbing two men in the chest

Police reports show Idaho Falls police officers were called to a home after reports of a stabbing on Aug. 28.

Ramirez had gone to the home “to confront (a male victim)” about the alleged physical abuse of two young children, according to court documents.

A fight broke out between Ramirez and the man before a third man intervened. Ramirez allegedly stabbed both men, leaving them each with “severe” chest wounds.

After emergency responders arrived, one of the victims was treated for a stab wound that “missed major organs,” and the other was rushed into emergency surgery with a “life-threatening stab wound,” according to police reports.

When questioned, Ramirez told police he didn’t have a knife and did not stab anyone. Video footage obtained by officers reportedly shows Ramirez “swinging at both (victims) during the fight.”

Officers obtained a warrant for Ramirez’s arrest, and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Sept. 8.

Ramirez posted $100,000 bail, and a no-contact order was issued for the victims.

Though Ramirez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, Ramirez could face up to 30 years in prison.

He is scheduled to face a jury trial on Feb. 6, 2023.