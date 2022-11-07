Man who attacked workers inside restaurant agrees to plea deal

POCATELLO — A man who attacked several employees at a local restaurant has agreed to plead guilty to a felony and a misdemeanor.

Darion Tyron Vinson, Jr., 24, entered guilty pleas to a felony charge of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped three felony and three misdemeanor charges.

Vinson was arrested in June after he attacked several employees at the Mandarin House restaurant. One of the employees said that Vinson attacked after the employee called police to report a verbal altercation between Vinson and a woman in a nearby parking lot.

In a surveillance video from Mandarin House, Vinson can be seen shoving then grabbing an employee before throwing a chair at another. Vinson is seen going into another area of the restaurant and shoving another person. Vinson’s attacks were halted both times by the restaurant’s manager, Kevin Cao.

During the attack, police reported that Vinson broke two porcelains figures inside the restaurant.

He told police at the scene that he “blacked out” and could not recall what happened before officers arrived.

Vinson was arrested and charged with a felony for battery with intent to commit a serious felony and misdemeanors for malicious injury to property and two counts of battery. He was also charged with possession of counterfeit currency, a felony, and misdemeanor theft by deception for purchasing a video game console from a private owner using fake $20 bills.

As part of his plea agreement, Vinson pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property and burglary. Court documents explain that “the basis for the burglary is entering (Mandarin House) with the intent to commit an aggravated assault or battery.”

Felony charges for battery with intent to commit a serious felony, aggravated assault and possession of a forged bank note, along with misdemeanors for theft and two counts of battery were dismissed.

As part of the agreement, Vinson is subject to restitution for the stolen video game console. The prosecutor will recommend Vinson for a Veterans Treatment Court program and if he completes the program, he could be eligible to have all charges dismissed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Javier Gabiola on Dec. 19.