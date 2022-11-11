Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls.
Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns.
Officers ask the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as we learn more.