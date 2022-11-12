Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm.

Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red and blue emergency lights.

Officers observed the car turning onto Mojave Street where it appeared to begin to pullover. The vehicle then accelerated and traveled through three front yards before coming to a stop after hitting a tree and a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Officers approached the vehicle and found that the driver had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers secured the firearm, turned off the vehicle and began to attempt to render aid. EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded and transported the person to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Despite efforts from first responders and medical experts, the person succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

To date, Idaho Falls Police Officers have responded to 307 weapons calls, 393 psychiatric calls, 2,391 disturbances and 467 suicidal person calls for service in 2022. While the vast majority of these calls for service result in safe resolutions, including police officers connecting people in crisis with appropriate resources, the times that officers respond to incidents with this resolution weigh on each of us.

We offer our sincere condolences to the friends and family of this person, and to those in the area affected by the circumstances of this incident.

The Idaho Falls Police Department customarily does not provide public information on incidents involving suicide. However, information is being provided in this case due to the nature of this incident and the number of people in the area who may have questions and concerns about the large police and EMS presence. No further information is expected to be released regarding this incident.

The national suicide and crisis lifeline is 988.