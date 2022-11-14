Police identify 4 University of Idaho students found dead in reported homicide

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — Moscow police have identified the four University of Idaho students who were found dead Sunday afternoon.

The city and its police department said in a Monday morning news release they were Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene; Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington.

RELATED | Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus after school warns of homicide

Police continue to investigate the students’ deaths, the department said in a Monday morning news release. “Details are limited in this investigation,” police said.

Moscow police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the community based on the information gathered during the preliminary investigation, the news release said.

No suspect has been named and the release did not address the cause and manner of the four U of I students’ deaths, which the university reported Sunday as homicides.