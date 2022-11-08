Police identify homicide victim as suspect awaits court appearance

UPDATE

The victim in the homicide investigation has been identified as 37-year-old Jace D. Williams of Blackfoot. Bingham County Corners Office and the Blackfoot Police have notified the next of kin.

“The Blackfoot Police Department offers their condolences to those affected by this incident. This is an active investigation. No further information will be released about this incident,” a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department says.

Anyone with information surrounding this investigation is urged to contact Lt. Davis of the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division at (208) 782-3084.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — A woman is behind bars on a homicide charge after police say a man was stabbed to death Monday night.

Melissa Perkes, 35, was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail for second-degree homicide, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.

Officers were called to a disturbance on the 100 block of North Broadway Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The caller said someone might be injured and when police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.

“Officers immediately attempted to provide life-saving aid. Blackfoot EMS responded and assumed medical efforts before transporting the victim to the hospital via ambulance,” the news release says.

Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division began investigating the death and detectives were led to Perkes, who was taken into custody.

Details about the relationship between Perkes and the man have not been released. Police have not identified the victim as they are still contacting his family members.

Investigators ask anyone with information that may help in the case to call Lt. Davis at (208) 782-3084.