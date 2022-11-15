Police: UI students killed with ‘edged weapon’; no suspects in custody

MOSCOW (The Spokesman-Review) — An “edged weapon” was used in the homicide deaths of four University of Idaho students, police said Tuesday morning.

Investigators have yet to arrest anyone in the case but continue “following all leads,” according to a statement from the Moscow Police Department early Tuesday morning.

The department had not answered questions related to the attack that left Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, dead. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle were roommates.

Moscow police officers responded to reports of an unconscious person at 1122 King Road, just before noon on Sunday. Once at the home, located blocks away from the University of Idaho campus, officers discovered the students’ bodies.

Investigators have not located a weapon but said “an edge weapon such as a knife was used.”

Autopsies are scheduled for later this week and will “hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of death,” the department wrote in Tuesday’s press release.

Investigators believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no “imminent threat’ to the community.

They continue to work to identify a persons of interest, recreate the victim’s activities leading up to their deaths, and establish a timeline of relevant events, the department wrote.

While the university cancelled classes Monday, classes continued as scheduled on Tuesday. The University of Idaho had planned a vigil for the students later this week but Kyle Pfannenstiel, a university spokesman, said Tuesday morning the gathering was postponed until after fall break.