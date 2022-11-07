Power restored in Rexburg

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to Rocky Mountain customers in Rexburg, as of an email to customers at 10:25 a.m. Monday. Click here to see the outage map.

If your power is not back on, call Rocky Mountain Power at (877) 508-5088.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — Lights are out for 2,732 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Rexburg.

The utility said the outage was due to a damaged line, and it began around 8:45 a.m. It estimated power would be restored around 3 p.m. Monday.

Idaho Falls Power customers were also dealing with no electricity Monday. Click here for details on that outage.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.