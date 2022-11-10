VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”

Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.

Stand Up For Idaho, a conservative nonprofit “advocating for the rights and liberties of all Idaho citizens,” invited VanderSloot to speak at their weekly meeting. After his presentation, VanderSloot answered 100 pre-submitted questions ranging from his views on God, abortion, the Constitution, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

Watch VanderSloot’s entire presentation in the video player above. Next week Stand Up For Idaho will hold a meeting for anyone who wants to respond to what VanderSloot said.