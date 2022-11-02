VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week

IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week.

VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at Stand Up For Idaho’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Stand Up For Idaho is a nonprofit “advocating for the rights and liberties of all Idaho citizens.”

Doug Toomer, the organization’s founder, tells EastIdahoNews.com VanderSloot will be answering more than 100 questions submitted by members of the community.

“There are some good questions in there that are pretty challenging for Frank, so I think it’s going to be a good event,” Toomer says. “The reason for this is to give him a chance to (speak publicly) and defend himself.”

VanderSloot spoke with EastIdahoNews.com in May after the Idaho Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the local central committee for distributing a flyer recommending candidates running in the primary election. VanderSloot said the BCRCC had been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” with leaders who perceive themselves as “kingmakers.”

Many voters attacked him for his comments, and during the Idaho State Republican Convention in July, VanderSloot sent convention delegates an email to “set the record straight” about accusations against him.

Other accusations against VanderSloot over the last several months prompted Toomer, who is also a member of the BCRCC, to invite him to speak at an upcoming meeting. He’s thrilled that VanderSloot accepted the invitation.

VanderSloot has promised to candidly answer all questions that were submitted. Toomer says they range from why VanderSloot funded the lawsuit, why he has supported or opposed certain politicians, his thoughts about what is happening in the world today, whether he supports the U.S. Constitution or believes in God and many others.

The meeting will begin with a presentation by VanderSloot followed by him answering the questions submitted by community members. No additional questions will be taken from the audience.

VanderSloot says he stands by his comments in May and looks forward to speaking next week.

“I hope Republicans in Bonneville County will pay attention to what the Bonneville Central Republican Committee is doing. I don’t believe they are representing all Republicans at large,” says VanderSloot. “I’m an advocate for honesty and I don’t think they’ve been honest with the public. I think people ought to be paying attention.”

The meeting is happening at the Snake River Event Center, formerly known as the Shilo Inn Event Center, at 780 Lindsay Boulevard. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend but donations are appreciated.

It will also be streamed live on Odysee.com.