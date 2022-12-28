Bannock County woman accused of stabbing couple on Christmas morning while they slept

POCATELLO — A woman police say stabbed two people numerous times in their home early Christmas morning has been charged with two felonies.

Kylee Marie Adams, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, court records show. Police say she stabbed a man five times and a woman three times.

Pocatello police received a call reporting a double-stabbing at a home on North Hayes Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit of probable cause. While en route to the home, officers received permission from one of the victims to force entry into the home.

When they arrived at the reported address, officers forced their way into a home and asked a resident where they could find the stabbing suspect. But the resident told officers they had the wrong home and directed them to the other side of the duplex.

Officers once again entered the home only to discover that they were again at the wrong residence. They learned at the second home that there was a backhouse behind the main duplex and responded there.

Officers kicked their way into the third home and found a woman standing in the living room holding a blood-soaked towel to wounds on her head and neck.

She directed officers to a bedroom, where the male victim had disarmed and restrained a woman, later identified as Adams, by lying on her.

Officers noted in police reports that the man “had blood all over the upper portion of his body.” Blood was also on the bed, floor and several items inside the room.

The officers restrained the woman, allowing the man to get up and join the woman outside, where a Pocatello Fire EMS crew was waiting to provide medical attention.

Unable to find the knife used in the attack, officers asked the victims if they knew where it was. The woman told them that after the man wrestled it away from Adams, she hid it in the bathroom.

Officers found the knife used in the attack — noting that the blade was 3 inches long.

The female victim told officers that she and Adams had been involved in a verbal argument earlier in the evening. She said she and the male victim went to bed around 11:30 p.m. and were awakened by the attack.

The victim said she was asleep when she was stabbed in the neck. She woke to find Adams stabbing the male victim “a bunch of times.”

The male victim told officers that he was asleep when he felt a “sudden jolt of pain going through his body,” the affidavit says.

While he was holding Adams down, he added, she clawed at his back in an attempt to get loose. Officers noted that in addition to the five knife wounds — stabs to his right elbow, abdomen and two to his chest, along with a slice to his face — the man had a “large amout of scratch marks on his back.”

The female victim suffered two stab wounds to the right side of her head and one to her upper right arm.

None of the wounds were listed in police reports as being potentially life-threatening.

Adams was taken to Portneuf Medical Center, where she was treated for a cut to her finger.

When speaking with officers, Adams allegedly admitted to stabbing both victims but said she did not intend to kill either. She said she was unsure where she stabbed them because of how dark it was inside the house.

She was taken to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked on two counts of aggravated battery and is being held on a $50,000 bond. No-contact orders have been issued barring Adams from contact with either victim.

Though Adams has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Adams could face up to 30 years in prison.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before magistrate judge Scott Axline on Jan. 10.