Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads

IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible.

Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area.

Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot. Idaho State Police reports around 30 vehicles slid off Highway 33 around Newdale at one point and similar situations are happening on other highways.

Several vehicles were involved in a crash at Yellowstone Avenue and G Street, and separate crashes happened at Sunnyside Road and Yellowstone Avenue in Idaho Falls. Click here for more details on Idaho Falls road conditions.

Many roads are blocked off, and crews are working to treat the roads.

According to ITD, wind on I-15 near Fort Hall is expected to reach up to 47 mph.

Drivers are encouraged to stay off the roads, slow down, watch for ice and slick spots and leave extra distance between themselves and other vehicles.

Check the latest road conditions from ITD here and traffic cameras here.

Interstate 15 northbound 104. | Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

Crash north of Blackfoot. | Courtesy Tyler Ogden