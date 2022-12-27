IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads.

Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.

Clements says six vehicles were involved in a crash at the G Street underpass around 7:30 a.m. One of the vehicles was a semi-truck.

Clements doesn’t know the extent of the damage, but no one was injured.

The overpass was closed for about three hours as first responders worked to clean it up. It reopened around 10:15 a.m.

The city sent out the following announcement at 11:15 a.m.:

“Road conditions are improving, and public safety departments are responding to (fewer) vehicle accidents following the freezing rain earlier this morning. Motorists are still encouraged to slow down, use caution, and allow plenty of time to stop. The Idaho Falls Street Division has applied salt and sand to high-traffic priority roads and is now taking care of residential streets. They will continue to address problem areas throughout the day. Thank you for your cooperation. Stay safe!”

The Idaho Transportation Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home if possible.