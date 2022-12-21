City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, the potential for dangerously cold wind chills is expected, with a wind chills effect as low as 45 degrees below zero. At these wind chills, frostbite is possible within 10 minutes on exposed skin.

“This weather poses a real threat to people and pets. We want everyone to be as informed and prepared as possible,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Idaho Falls is the kind of community where people help and look out for one another. Together, we can handle any problems this extreme weather may bring.”

As with any winter storm, there is an increased risk for car accidents, hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning, and heart attacks from overexertion. With these concerns in mind, the City of Idaho Falls urges everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors who may need extra help.

The following tips can help keep you and your loved ones safe:

Stay off roads if at all possible. If trapped in your car, then stay inside. Keep your phone charged and ready in case of emergencies.

Do not go outdoors if possible. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Learn how to shut off water valves in case of burst pipes from the cold.

Bring pets indoors.

Those who are older or have disabilities may need a little extra assistance. Help those individuals to develop a support network and ensure they have emergency supplies, food and medication on hand.

If there is a power outage, the priority is to keep warm. Wear layers and use blankets; also, keep doors and windows closed while using towels to block drafts around them. When keeping warm, never use gas generators, camping stoves or other combustible appliances indoors or use them to heat your home.

If using a space heater for supplemental temporary warmth, never leave the heater unattended, keep children and pets away, turn off the space heater before going to sleep, and place the heater at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire easily, such as curtains, blankets, newspapers and clothing.

For the latest information, check with official sources and follow the local media. You can also sign up for emergency alerts and other notifications at www.idahofalls.gov or by clicking here.