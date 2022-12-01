Family coping with unexpected death of teenage son gets a special gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Rachel has lived with an unspecified autoimmune disorder for a long time. Some days she has so much pain she cannot walk, but she still manages to care for two sons and support them in their struggles. She’s the first to recognize a need and offer emotional support to others.

In October, Rachel’s 15-year-old son, Brandon, unexpectedly passed away. She and her husband Scott could really use some help paying for a headstone that will pay tribute to their son.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay a visit to Rachel and drop off an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above.