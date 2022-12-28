Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday.

“We use the app for many different purposes, but one of the primary reasons we got the app is to keep the public informed,” said Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department. “When we push out important information, we push it out through the app so people receive it on their phones.”

The “City of Idaho Falls” app can be found in the App Store and Play Store. It launched in the fall. Click here for more information.

“(It) includes information from our Public Safety Department as well as snow removal alerts and important alerts that we want the public to know about,” Hammon said.

RELATED | IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

It can give you general information on the following:

Snow removal

Construction notices

Leaf collection

Utility billing

Contractor license trainings and planning and zoning meetings

Aquatic Center

General information from Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Fiber

Based on your preferences, the city can send you notifications via text message, email, voicemail or even your pager in some cases.

“Notices are also sent to every local media outlet, so be sure and follow them as well,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “Streaming channels are great for entertaining, but they don’t know what’s happening locally, especially during emergencies.”

Hammon added there are emergency notifications that anyone can sign up for. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center or dispatch uses AlertSense to send public safety alerts to residents. This is a free service. Click here to sign up.