Idaho Falls Power employees honored for helping pregnant woman in crash

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Four Idaho Falls Power employees were recognized for heroism, along with dozens of others awarded for safety at the utility’s annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony Thursday.

Rod Elliot, Colter Welker, Josh Hymas and Kristian Ross were recognized for an act of “Everyday Heroism” by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. Recently these Idaho Falls Power linemen jumped into action to assist a victim of a vehicle collision.

“There are so many things about Idaho Falls Power that allow me to take a moment of pride,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The actions taken by this crew not only helped an otherwise helpless pregnant woman, but they also prevented undue traffic delays and set an impressive example of what our utility, our community, and our citizens are all about. In Idaho Falls, People Matter.”

The linemen were working near East 25th Street when a pregnant woman driving her car was struck by another vehicle. The forceful impact trapped the woman in her car. The linemen climbed into the damaged car to care for the woman and directed traffic until first responders arrived.

“Our entire community is better off because of this everyday heroism,” Casper said. “In a busy world, seemingly common-sense acts of service, kindness and compassion are less common than we might wish. The entire community thanks you for putting this principle into action.”

The actions of Welker, Elliot, Hymas and Ross deeply impressed residents of Idaho Falls who lived near the scene. These neighbors reached out to Idaho Falls Power officials expressing their appreciation and efforts of service. They requested that these city employees be recognized.

“Idaho Falls Power is a public power utility built upon culture,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “This culture is centered upon delivering the best service to our community with the best individuals to accomplish great things. Rod, Colter, Josh and Kristian exemplify these efforts, and I want to thank them personally.”

In addition to the citation for everyday heroism, four Idaho Falls Power employees were recognized as “Champions of Safety.” Colter Welker, RD Wheeler, Grant Campbell and Taylor Harper have gone above and beyond by being good examples of exceptional, positive safety practices in the workplace over the past year to receive this award.

“Safety is key to our success at Idaho Falls Power and we want to recognize that,” Prairie said. “Stepping up to the plate to take the extra initiative to promote a safe workplace benefits not only the utility but everyone in Idaho Falls.”

A total of 82 employees were also awarded certificates for their leadership in safety. To date, Idaho Falls Power has had 741 days without an injury accident.