UPDATE: Man who hit snowplow turns himself into police

The following is a news release from Idaho Transportation Department. Stock image

UPDATE

Idaho State Police officials say the man who hit the snowplow has called and turned himself in.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on Friday, eastbound US 26 at milepost 344, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County.

An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the plow out-of-service.

The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a silver dually crew-cab pickup truck. The driver did not stop or attempt to make contact with the plow driver or law enforcement.

If anyone was in the area and saw anything relating to this incident, or has any information on this crash, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 528-3408.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.