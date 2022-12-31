Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old

IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested Friday after reportedly being caught having sex with a 12-year-old victim.

Denilson Jaren Diaz Garcia, 20, was charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16, and appeared in court later that day.

Court records show Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home around 5:20 a.m. Friday, after reports of a disturbance.

Deputies say a man, later identified as Diaz Garcia, was “caught having sex with a 12-year-old-female.”

When deputies arrived, Diaz Garcia was reportedly inside a trailer. Officers questioned him.

During the interview with investigators, Diaz Garcia allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim in his house that morning. He said the reporting party walked in after they were done.

Deputies learned the reporting party had been looking for the victim, and found her asleep in Diaz Garcia’s home on the couch.

Diaz Garcia was then taken to the Bonneville County Jail for an interview with another detective, where he again admitted to having sex with the 12 year old victim.

He was booked into jail, and his bond has been set at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing will be held on Jan. 13. If convicted, Diaz Garcia could face up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Though Diaz Garcia has been charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.