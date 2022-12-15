Pocatello man charged after allegedly pulling a real-looking gun on another man

POCATELLO — A man accused of pulling a gun on another man during a verbal altercation is facing a felony charge.

Richard William Studebaker, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault, court records show.

Pocatello police received a call just before 10 p.m. Monday reporting a disturbance near the intersection of North Main and West Center Streets, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with several witnesses who told them that a man pointed a black handgun at another man. A person with the victim showed officers a video of the incident, which had been recorded on a cell phone.

Officers described the video in their reports, saying that Studebaker can be seen pulling a gun from his belt line near his right hip. Studebaker then points the gun at the victim “for several seconds,” holding his aim as the victim walked away. A witness can be heard telling Studebaker that police were on their way, reports show, leading to Studebaker to put the gun away.

The victim and witnesses told officers that the man with the gun, later identified as Studebaker, was still in the area and was likely armed.

As officers found and approached Studebaker, they noted seeing a black handgun in a holster on his right hip. Officers ordered Studebaker to place his hands on his head and disarmed him.

The gun appeared to be a real firearm, officers noted, but after taking possession of it, they noted it to be a BB gun or air pistol.

A witness who was with the victim at the time of the incident told police that the victim and Studebaker had been involved in a vehicle collision. Studebaker allegedly called the victim a “f***ing idiot” and a verbal altercation ensued. As the victim approached Studebaker to exchange information, the witness told police, Studebaker pulled the gun.

Officers asked if he believed Studebaker planned to shoot him, to which he responded, “You don’t pull a gun out unless you plan on using it.”

Studebaker told police that he and the victim had been involved in a collision and said he did make a comment about “stupid f***ing people” as he exited his vehicle.

While the two were exchanging information, he said, the victim became violent toward him. Asked to explain the violence, Studebaker told police that the victim was yelling and cursing at him. He said that due to his severe post-traumatic stress disorder, he has issues with men yelling at him and believed it warranted his decision to pull a weapon.

A second officer spoke with the victim, who said he believed the gun to be real at the time of the incident and that he was in fear for his safety.

Studebaker was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Though Studebaker has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Studebaker could face up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27.