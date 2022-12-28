SCAM ALERT: Official-looking letter says you owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes

REXBURG — Local sheriff’s deputies and an assessor’s office are warning people of a scam that tells them they’re behind $10,000 in taxes.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on social media Wednesday. The post said the county assessor’s office wants the public to be aware of a scam after people came into their office with an official-looking letter saying they owed Madison County $10,000 in taxes.

The letter is not legitimate.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the assessor’s office, the court or our office. If there’s ever a doubt, especially when there’s a dollar amount involved like this one is for $10,000, it’s okay to check those things. All it takes is, you can call us, you can swing by any of these offices, and they will definitely let you know whether something is legitimate or not,” said Sgt. Isaac Payne with the sheriff’s office.

Payne said it’s good to double-check if you have a question before deciding to pay anything.

Amy Zollinger, deputy treasurer with Madison County, told EastIdahoNews.com that her office had called the number on the scam letter, but the person on the other line hung up. She said it was a red flag.

The scam letter says, “This warrant has been issued against (person’s name) due to non-payment of a seriously delinquent tax debt. The liability has not been paid. This letter serves as a final judgmental notice.”

“Definitely call your local offices, whether it’s referring to a tax lien, or a seizure for tax lien, tax debt — call your local treasurer’s office or your state office and look into it,” Zollinger said. “Call your clerk’s office to make sure there hasn’t been a lien filed because they’ll be able to get that information and see if there was and who filed the lien, and typically, if it is a tax lien, it will be the IRS or the state.”