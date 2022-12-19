Single mother of 8 cries when she learns a Secret Santa is giving her family a life-changing gift

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Lorraine is a single mother of eight children ranging in age from 4 to 23 years old. Her two oldest children are in college and studying online so they can help their mom. The third oldest is leaving for a mission in January. They currently don’t have a reliable vehicle and Lorraine is afraid to leave Malad, where they live, in case their vehicle breaks down.

Lorraine is working at the local school doing her best to make ends meet and she is a wonderful mother. Lorraine is incredibly forgiving and is always sweet, kind and loving.

You would have no idea she is going through challenges in her life because of the permanent smile that is always on Lorraine’s face. She never complains and she is an inspiration to everyone around her.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Lorraine a visit and deliver an early Christmas gift. Watch the video in the player above!