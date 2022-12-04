Snow removal parking restrictions lifted in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately.

“Although we ticketed and relocated 245 vehicles on Saturday, the total today was only 184 which allowed us to finish almost three hours earlier,” says Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon.

Hammon explains, “If, on average, there are two vehicles per household for the 3,600 residences living in zone A, we had over 95 percent compliance with parking restrictions and with very little complaints. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.”

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, they also recovered a stolen vehicle in the process.

Snow removal crews will continue to clean up problem areas as well as cul-de-sacs over the next few days.

If you know of someone who received a ticket and/or would like to receive notifications about snow removal schedules and other topics from the City, please inform them about the new City of Idaho Falls app and/or direct them to click on the Stay Informed link on the website: www.idahofalls.gov.