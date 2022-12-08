Student body president gets a big surprise at school with gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts.

Jimmy is the student body president at American Heritage Charter School and volunteers many hours to help those in need outside of school. He has helped with countless food drives, fundraisers and peer tutoring.

Jimmy is always there for his classmates, teachers and those who need some help. He is someone that will always jump in and lend a hand with zero expectations of repayment, no matter how hard the job is. He works at the New Sweden Corn Maze where he does an amazing job and does not want to miss a day of work. Despite his positive attitude and energy, Jimmy has experienced a lot of hardship recently.

His mom has had some major cardiac health issues this summer, including an arrhythmia. Jimmy has taken time off of work to help take care of her and be there for her. His mother is the sole provider for their family. Currently, his mother is working in another state to make ends meet.

Jimmy lives in their apartment with his older sister. At the school, there is a dress code that is business attire. His dryer recently went out, so he’s been taking his clothing to a laundromat to ensure he’s following the dress code when he gets to school.

Jimmy currently drives a 1997 Chevy S10 that is always having issues. He drives the back roads to school every day because the truck’s brakes are having issues and are known to go out. For the protection of others, he drives the long way around to school, which is out in the farm fields. If his brakes fail out there, it won’t hurt anyone. Sometimes it will take him 45 minutes to an hour to get to and from school.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could pay Jimmy a visit and bring him some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!