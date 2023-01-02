2 hospitalized in two separate Bannock County crashes

POCATELLO – A man is in the hospital after rolling his vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened at 10:16 a.m. on Interstate 15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The 22-year-old man from Pocatello, whose name was not released, was headed north in a 1997 Toyota 4Runner. For an unknown reason, he swerved into the other lane, overcorrected and rolled off the right shoulder.

ISP says he was not wearing his seatbelt. The extent of his injuries was not specified, but he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The crash is still being investigated.

Another crash involving two vehicles happened about 15 minutes earlier along I-15 at milepost 31 in Bannock County.

A 62-year-old man from Pocatello, who was driving a 2019 Lexus GX, rear-ended an Idaho Transportation Department plow truck that had its safety lights on. ISP reports the Lexus continued off the other side of the road and ended up in the gutter.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and sustained some injuries. It’s not clear how bad they were but emergency crews took him to the hospital.

The driver of the plow truck, a 36-year-old Preston man, was not hurt, according to the news release.

The southbound lane of I-15 was closed for about 45 minutes while ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.