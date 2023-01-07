Boy dies after being mauled by dogs in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A boy is dead after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Fort Hall Saturday.

The seven-year-old was attacked by four dogs at his home, Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The boy’s mother discovered her injured son and attempted to help him when the dogs returned. Danner says she covered the boy to protect him and she was then viciously attacked.

Both the boy and his mom were rushed to Portneuf Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead. His mother required emergency surgery and remains in the hospital.

EastIdahoNews.com has contacted the Fort Hall Police Department multiple times for additional information but our messages have not been returned. We will update this story as we learn more.