Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty

BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor.

James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.

Roberts assumed the role of Bingham County coroner in May after winning the Republican primary election for the office and before running unopposed in the general election. He took office early due to the retirement of former coroner Nick Hirschi.

On Oct. 13, a warrant was issued for his arrest in Ada County on the charge of sexual battery. The warrant was served in Oneida County on Oct. 17.

Because the charge is a misdemeanor, court documentation is limited. What court records are available, however, show Roberts is accused of grabbing a woman’s breast in April.

Since his arrest, several of the county’s elected officials have called for Roberts’ resignation. Though he has not yet tendered his resignation, all three deputy coroners working beneath him have resigned.

Though Roberts has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Roberts could face up to one year in prison and as much as $2,000 in fines.