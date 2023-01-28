East Idaho Eats: Rusty Taco offers unique street tacos, delicious nachos and made-from-scratch sides

AMMON — Handmade tacos, smothered nachos, fresh salsa, creamy queso, caramel churros and fresh mixed drinks.

Rusty Taco in Ammon has it all and although the new Mexican fast-casual restaurant has only been open less than a week, it’s already a big hit with customers.

Rusty and Denise Fenton, along with business partner Steve Dunn, opened the first Rusty Taco in Dallas 13 years ago. There are now 38 restaurants across the country and the Ammon location inside Good 2 Go at 250 South 45th East is the first Rusty Taco northwest of Phoenix.

Rusty Taco offers a variety of tacos. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“We have 13 regular tacos, five specialty tacos, nachos, kids quesadillas and a lot of great food,” says Tony Blakeslee, Good 2 Go Restaurant Director. “Everything is made from scratch – the guacamole, salsa, queso dip, all the sauces. The only thing frozen is the shrimp that we cook for the tacos.”

Nachos are offered at Rusty Taco with your choice of brisket, ground beef, chicken or steak. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The menu contains traditional tacos with steak, chicken, pork and more. You’ll also find the fried chicken taco, BBQ brisket taco, cauliflower taco and the Rusty taco topped with achiote pork, grilled pineapple relish, diced onion and cilantro.

Vegetarian options are offered and breakfast tacos are served until 10 a.m.

You can’t go wrong with the Rusty Taco nachos – fresh corn chips smothered with creamy queso, shredded cheese and your choice of brisket, beef, chicken or steak. Fresh cilantro is added to the top and before you know it, the entire plate is gone.

Rusty Taco will soon offer catering. You can stop in the following times to get your taco on:

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Watch our video above to see a sampling of the many delicious taco options.