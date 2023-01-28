For the first time, the Idaho Falls Symphony will perform a feature-length film

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

Coming up on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Idaho Falls Symphony will perform National Geographic’s “Symphony For Our World” – the first feature-length film in the Symphony’s history.

Music Director Thomas Heuser will conduct the orchestra for one night only: the 18th annual EIRMC Red Dress Concert, live at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

“This will be an unforgettable concert,” says Dr. Heuser, now in his 12th season. “The visuals are stunning, and when you combine that with a live symphonic movie score, the overall emotions are profoundly moving. Our musicians are excited, and we are hard at work preparing this complex show. Can’t wait to share the music with everyone, and I hope we pack the house!”

Released on Earth Day in 2018, National Geographic’s “Symphony For Our World” weaves together “awe-inspiring moments, breathtaking discoveries, and intimate portraits of wildlife.”

They create what they describe as a “visual narrative … a journey of artistry and science through a global, musical exploration of the sea, shore, land, mountains and sky.”

Paying homage to “the pale blue dot we call home,” National Geographic partnered with the Bleeding Fingers composer collective to create “a chorus of celebration in honor of Mother Earth.”

The month of February is American Heart Month, whose symbol, the Red Dress, is designed to raise awareness about the importance of heart health, particularly among women. The 18th annual Red Dress Concert is a partnership between Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and the Idaho Falls Symphony. Audiences are invited to wear red dresses, and the event has become a beautiful tradition, with popular music that reaches a wide audience.

“I’ll answer the question I am often asked: you don’t have to wear a red dress! But you certainly can,” says Executive Director Carrie Athay. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with EIRMC bringing awareness of heart health to our community. What an amazing opportunity also to collaborate with Battelle Energy Alliance to bring this spectacular film to Idaho! Seeing our world from the lens of National Geographic coupled with an unparalleled musical experience will be unforgettable!”

Join the Idaho Falls Symphony for the EIRMC Red Dress Concert: Symphony For Our World on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

Enjoy a free Pre-Concert Talk with Music Director Thomas Heuser starting at 6:30 p.m.

Additional thanks to our Concert Partners, Battelle Energy Alliance with funds from the Idaho National Laboratory, Teton Toyota and Premiere Eye Care. Refreshments will be available during intermission. Tickets and information are available online at ifsymphony.org.