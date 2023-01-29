GALLERY: Your photos from the snowstorm

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Jacque Chandler Beard

Eastern Idaho saw several inches of fresh snow on Friday and Saturday. We asked to see your photos from the storm and put together a gallery of some of the pictures. You can see more (and post your own) on this Facebook post.

Tiffiny Prestidge Peterson

Katrina Preston VanOrden

Tina Chojnacky VanderMeer

Sierra McKinlay

Daisy Carter

Lisa Bloxham

Danna Nelson

Rachel Palfy

Brittany Miller Blackburn

Matt Mikkelson

Jackie Kerr Lofthouse

Skye Diamond Ryder

Vicki Ybarra

Linda Simon Sisson

Laila Manuel Smith

Amber Gerrish

Katie Hanson

Clint Winder

