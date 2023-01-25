Idaho Senate committee introduces bill to prohibit ‘vaccine materials’ in food

(Idaho Capital Sun) — The Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee introduced a bill on Tuesday that would mandate consumers be made aware in labeling if “vaccine materials” are in food.

Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, introduced the bill, saying it simply adds a section to existing code because people want to know what’s in their food.

The bill would prohibit “the manufacture, sale, delivery, holding or offering for sale of any food that contains a vaccine or vaccine material unless the food labeling contains a conspicuous notification of the presence of the vaccine or vaccine material in the food.”

“This is sort of a newer issue that’s come to pass,” Nichols told the committee. “I can tell you right now that in California they’ve been given grants to start introducing vaccine products into food for human consumption.”

Nichols did not specify which grants or vaccines she was referring to. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not reported problems with vaccine-contaminated food reaching consumers.

Both Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, told Nichols they expected to see more information from the agricultural community and livestock owners if the bill received a hearing.

Guthrie said the livestock community vaccinates their animals and he was unclear on what a “vaccine material” in food meant.

Nichols reassured the committee she would have more information if she received a hearing.