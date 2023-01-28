Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight, videotaping altercations

CALDWELL (KIVI TV) — Caldwell Police have arrested a Syringa Middle School substitute teacher after multiple fights in the classroom Thursday.

Officers say fights between two male students and two female students were encouraged by Mr. Ettson Arreola, a substitute teacher, in class.

Caldwell Police say Arreola encouraged the students to fight for ten seconds while he recorded it. The video was eventually posted on social media catching the attention of CPD school resource officers.

After hours of investigating, police issued a warrant for Arreola’s arrest. He is facing multiple charges, four counts of injury to a child, one count of inciting a riot and four violations of juvenile corrections act, encouraging a minor to fight.

“Mr. Arreola’s actions tear at the fabric of our community and are reprehensible. The video(s) is appalling, disturbing and unimaginable. This man was entrusted by his community to keep our

children safe and provide academic education but he chose to facilitate a fight club in his classroom,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

Caldwell Police said none of the students were injured, and that Arreola is restricted from contacting the students involved and any student in the Caldwell School District.

“The Caldwell School District has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The personal safety and welfare of each child is of paramount concern to the District. The District has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of all students. We are providing support for the students involved and are actively cooperating with law enforcement,” said Dr. French, Superintendent of the Caldwell School District.