‘Incredible mother’ to be laid to rest with her children in Utah on Friday

ENOCH, Utah (KSL.com) — Family members say they were dedicated mothers to their children and loved to serve others.

Obituaries were published Tuesday for Tausha Shaunell Earl Haight, 40, and her mother, Gail Gubler Earl, 78. Police say both women were shot and killed in their Enoch home by Tausha Haight’s estranged husband, Michael Haight, 42, who also murdered Haight’s five children before killing himself.

Funeral services for the Enoch mother, her children and the children’s grandmother will be held Friday at the La Verkin Stake Center.

Tausha Haight graduated from Moapa Valley High School in Nevada in 1999 and later received a bachelor’s degree in child development studies in 2004 from Southern Utah University. She married Michael Haight on May 16, 2003, the obituary states.

“Her greatest desire in life was to be a mother and raise children that exemplified Christ’s attributes. She was an incredible mother who constantly sacrificed everything for her children. They were truly the most precious possessions she had. She taught them love, kindness, service, dedication and the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ through her example. Her children knew they were of highest importance in her life as she would drop anything and everything for her children,” according to the obituary.

Haight was an active member of her Latter-day Saint ward and “served faithfully and tirelessly to help others reach their goals and aspirations in life. She truly loved those she served.”

Her obituary also includes information on her children, Macie Lynn Haight, 17; Briley Ann Haight, 12; Sienna Belle Haight, 7; Ammon Haight, 7; and Gavin Drew Haight, 4.

Macie was a “huge help” to her mother in raising the other children.

“She played games with them, helped them with their homework and chores and was always helpful in getting them ready for bed. She was on schedule to graduate this year from high school and at the same time would receive her associates degree from SUU. She planned on attending SUU in the fall where she was going to pursue a degree in digital marketing,” the obituary says. “Her sweet, kind and loving soul will be missed.”

Briley is remembered as a thoughtful and tenderhearted person who always thought of others.

“She loved music and was always singing, humming or playing her many memorized music pieces on the piano or cello. She loved to read and shared with any and all the best books that they should begin to read.”

Ammon loved Legos and had just finished constructing the Titanic Lego kit prior to his death.

“He was extremely imaginative, curious and loved to learn about anything that moved. This love for things that moved began at a very early age where he became obsessed with trains,” the obituary states.

Sienna loved to take pictures and “apply funny filters to them. She was studious with her schoolwork and enjoyed playing with friends and family.”

Gavin is remembered for having a mischievous look.

“When he would smile at you, you had to wonder what he had gotten into or what he was going to get in to. He gave the best hugs and always wanted to be in the middle of whatever was going on. He loved to give and get tickles. His sweet smile made everyone’s world light up.”

Gail Earl | GoFundMe

Earl was born in La Verkin in 1944 and was the youngest of seven children, according to a separate obituary.

“Gail was a loving and dedicated mother. All of her time and efforts went into teaching and raising her children,” the obituary says. “She made friends easily and was a true friend. She was constantly looking for ways to serve others. Often times she would see a need and provide service even before people recognized their need. She truly exemplified the teachings of Jesus Christ by loving her fellow man.”

Earl loved playing the piano, giving piano lessons and making quilts.

“Visiting her home was a joy as the home was filled with music. She would spend hours playing the piano for her husband, her family and just for her own love of music.”

She is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Jay Earl, and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at Friday at 10 a.m. at the La Verkin Stake Center, 481 N. Main. An overflow area will be set up at the La Verkin West Chapel, 70 S. 300 West.

The funeral will also be streamed over Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98827074838#success.

A GoFundMe campaign was started by extended family and friends to help pay for funeral expenses in addition to “legal fees and a memorial fund in honor of Tausha Haight’s children.

A separate obituary for Michael Haight states that he was born in Seattle in 1980 and moved to Cedar City with his family in 1981. He graduated from Cedar High School in 1998 where he was the Sterling Scholar in business. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.

The obituary lists many of Haight’s achievements but does not address the killings. His family, however, thanked “those in the community who have reached out with their love and support and all who have helped in any way.”

Funeral services for Michael Haight will be private, the family announced.

All eight bodies were found in their Enoch home, 4923 N. Albert Drive, on Jan. 4 after police were asked by concerned family and friends to conduct a welfare check. The killings came two weeks after Tausha Haight had filed for a divorce.