Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Several years ago, Vivian Mohl had a leak in her house and she called John Topp, a good friend, to help fix the problem. She jokes that he never left because they ended up getting married!

During our interview, they spoke about their marriage and how they want to be remembered.

Watch the entire conversation in the video player above.