Local man gets rider after posting child pornography on Tumblr

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to possessing child porn.

Jake Stevenson Hally, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material.

Hally was initially charged with five counts of felony willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material but accepted a plea agreement in which he agreed to plead guilty to two counts, and the others were dismissed.

He was sentenced Wednesday to only one count by District Judge Bruce Pickett, in which he was given between one and seven years in prison. But, Pickett retained jurisdiction in the case, meaning Hally will complete a rider treatment program.

Once the six-month to a-year program is finished, the judge can decide to send Hally back to prison for the full term or release him on probation.

In mid-2021, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, stating sexually explicit images of children had been uploaded to a page on the website Tumblr.

The page was tied to Hally when he lived in eastern Idaho.

Tumblr is a social microblogging website that allows people to upload and post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog.

Investigators found that Hally accessed the Tumblr account with child pornography 60 times over two days in November 2020 while at his friend’s house in Ammon.

Court records show 22 images of graphic sex abuse of young children were uploaded onto the account.

During the investigation, Hally lived in St. George, Utah, while attending Dixie State University, then moved to Rexburg. As the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force prepared to serve a search warrant on Hally’s new apartment in Rexburg, they learned he had moved to Colorado.

“Due to Hally’s location not being known for several months in 2021 and the fact he moved to Rexburg, Idaho for a short period of time and then quickly moved to Denver, I believe Hally is a flight risk,” a detective wrote in the probable cause.

A warrant was issued for Hally’s arrest, and he was located and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on June 4, 2021. He was released to pre-trial supervision on Sept. 21, 2021, and initially pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Hally changed his plea to guilty after accepting the plea agreement.